Person transported after shooting in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, WV - Cabell County dispatchers confirm that a shooting occurred at roughly 11:50 a.m. today.

The shooting happened at the 900 block of 17th Street.

It is unknown how many people were injured but at least one person has been transported to a nearby hospital.

The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Huntington Police, Huntington Fire, and Cabell County EMS are responding.

We have a crew headed to the scene.

Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you with the latest information.