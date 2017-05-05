WVAW Gives Update on Plane Crash Fuel Spill, Continues to Monitor Area

Following Friday morning's cargo plane crash, West Virginia American Water spokesperson Laura Martin said the company continues to monitor the area surrounding the Elk River in Kanawha County.

Crews are out analyzing water samples collected near the crash site and have so far detected no changes in the water quality.

Martin said the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection, Kanawha County and Yeager Airport confirm all fuel has been contained.

At this time there is no indication any fuel reached any tributary of the elk river.

WVAW said an immediate environmental cleanup is underway because of concerns of rain later in the day.

Martin said the company is taking all precautions and this event does not warrant any drinking water advisories.

A pilot and co-pilot died early Friday morning when their cargo plane crashed at Yeager Airport.