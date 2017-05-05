"A Shot at Love with Tila Tequila" Contestant Found Dead in Beckley

Ashley McNeely, who appeared on the MTV show "A Shot at Love with Tila Tequila" was found dead at his home in Beckley, WV. He was 35.

Beckley police said they responded to a call and found McNeely dead in his apartment at the Willbrian apartments on Thursday.

His body was sent to the state medical examiner's office for an autopsy.

Police said there were prescription drugs and syringes found in the home.

There's no indication of any suspicious circumstances.

Mcneely also appeared on MTV spinoff series "That's Amore!"