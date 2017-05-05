Suspect Arrested After Drug Sting Yields Thousands in Kentucky

Greenup County, KY - Detectives with the Fivco Area Drug Enforcement Task Force (F.A.D.E.) arrested a man yesterday evening after executing an undercover drug sting.

According to a release, detectives delivered a search warrant to the Econo Lodge in Grayson, KY.

At the scene, they arrested Jamal Quinton Johnson, 33, of Dayton, OH.

He is facing multiple charges, including:

(2) Counts of Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree Oxycodone

(2) Counts of Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree Heroin

(2) Counts of importing Heroin

Detective also seized 12.5 grams of heroin, more than 200 oxycodone pills, and an undisclosed, "large" amount of currency.

The estimated street value of the drugs totals nearly $13,000.00.

The Carter County Sheriff's Department and Russell Police Department assisted with the investigation.