Armed robbery suspect wanted in two states arrested in Mingo County

MINGO COUNTY, WV - A suspect has been arrested in connection to multiple robberies across West Virginia and Kentucky.

John Copley was arrested today for burglarizing two locations in Mingo County.

Troopers with the Mingo County detachment say he robbed two locations in the Chattaroy and Matewan areas between 5 p.m. and midnight yesterday.

Copley is also believed to have been involved in a Pike County burglary as well.

He is facing charges of burglary, armed robbery, grand larceny, writing a worthless check, and one felony charge for fleeing from West Virginia.

Copley is being held at the South Western Regional jail.

The West Virginia State Police and Mingo County Sheriff's Department are investigating.