Ben & Jerry’s Chocolate Fudge Brownie Pint Slices Recalled

Unilever is voluntarily recalling certain boxes of Ben & Jerry’s Chocolate Fudge Brownie Pint Slices, because they may contain Vanilla Peanut Butter Cup Pint Slices.

The slices were individually wrapped and identified as Vanilla Peanut Butter Cup Pint Slices, but the ingredient peanut butter is undeclared on the outer product packaging.

Persons who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product.

The affected product is sold in a paperboard box, containing 9 fL oz (266 mL) (3 individually wrapped ice cream slices), with UPC code of 076840657940, best by date AUG1218LT2, and lot number of AUG1218LT2.

The product was distributed nationwide and reached consumers through retail stores.

The recall was initiated after receiving one consumer complaint, where it was discovered that Vanilla Peanut Butter Cups Pint Slices were distributed in outer packaging that did not call out the presence of peanut butter.

Unilever has not received any reports of illness associated with this product, but the company is voluntarily recalling this product out of an abundance of caution.

Consumers who purchased the boxes are asked to immediately discontinue use of the product, retain the outer box and call 877-270-7397, which is operational 24 hours a day, for more information about the recall and to request a replacement coupon. A consumer services representative is available between the hours of 8:30 AM and 5:00 PM EDT.

For additional information, please visit www.benjerry.com.