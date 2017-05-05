Ben & Jerry’s Chocolate Fudge Brownie Pint Slices Recalled

Unilever is voluntarily recalling certain boxes of Ben & Jerry’s Chocolate Fudge Brownie Pint Slices.
A pet food manufacturer is recalling several lots of dog food after a sample tested positive for a drug used in euthanasia.
A crazy switcheroo led to the voluntary recall Saturday of nearly 4,185 pounds of chicken soup products by the Campbell Soup Company.
Frito-Lay is recalling multiple kinds of potato chips due to a potential risk of salmonella contamination.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is alerting consumers that the brownie mix dessert included in chicken nugget meal trays produced by Conagra Brands, Inc. may be contaminated with salmonella.
The Federal Drug Administration has issued a nationwide recall of Hyland’s Baby Teething Tablets.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission says if a child swallows a toy, it could expand inside the stomach causing several medical issues and require surgery for removal.
A recall has been issued for a prepackaged salad mix after a dead bat was found inside a bag sold at a Walmart.
Almost 600,000 inhalers are being recalled because they could potentially deliver incorrect dosages.
13 suspects were arrested in Jackson County after multi-state investigation that had been ongoing since January 2017.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
Police officers are telling parents and teachers to keep an eye out for Sweet Tarts laced with Xanax.
A man who was a contestant on the MTV show "A Shot at Love with Tila Tequila" was found dead at his home in Beckley, WV.
A St. Albans man was arrested and is facing charges after police received information that he sexually assaulted juveniles.
Police say an 11-year-old girl had to be revived with the antidote Narcan after a drug overdose in her Pittsburgh home.
The first collection is being held Saturday.
A Jackson County man is accused of sexually abusing a chicken and is being held on $25,000 bail.
