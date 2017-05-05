Diesel Fuel Covers Large Stretch of Roadway After Kanawha County Spill

A diesel spill has covered a large section of roadway in Kanawha County with diesel fuel.

A report came in to the newsroom at 4 p.m. indicating that an approximate 1/4 mile stretch of roadway on the 2200 block of Smith Creek Road in the Jefferson area was covered by diesel fuel.

Dispatchers do not know what type of vehicle may have caused the spill at this time.

Department of Highways crews are en route to lay sand on the roadway. It is not known whether the roadway will be shut down completely while crews clear the scene, but expect delays in that area.

No injuries were reported as a result of the spill.