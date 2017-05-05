States of Addiction: Opioid Inc.

It's a crisis. Our crisis.

The ongoing opioid epidemic has harshly affected friends, neighbors, and loved ones.

"It's not just the poor. It's not the black, not the white, it's everywhere. It's everybody," said Jon Matthews, a local filmmaker who returned home to West Virginia to produce a new documentary about the ongoing crisis.

Opioid Inc. is a wake-up call which illustrates just how horrific this crisis is impacting communities and families.

"My Facebook news feed used to be like happy birthday ... great events," said Matthews. Now that I look back and see my Lincoln County friends and my high school friends, there's so many like this funeral for a 20-year-old and that funeral for a 17-year-old."

Opioid Inc. follows the lives of four people affected by the opioid crisis, along with video from inside a pill mill - showing how prescription drugs were sold for cash and evidence of pre-signed prescriptions that allows for easy access to pills.

The film also depicts the numbers of deaths caused by overdoses and how many babies are born addicted to drugs. The costs in both lives and funding is staggering.

"This film is really to shine a light on the problem," said Matthews.

Matthews is currently in talks with PBS to air Opioid Inc in June.

He is also working with children affected by the drug crisis. He co-founded Appalachian Arts Academy, teaching children life skills and providing art therapy.