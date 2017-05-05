Juvenile Escapes Juvenile Center in Boone County - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Juvenile Escapes Juvenile Center in Boone County

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Law enforcement is searching for a 16-year-old male who escaped from the Donald R. Kuhn Juvenile Center late this afternoon in Boone County.

The juvenile is 5-foot-9-inches and 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a green t-shirt and tan pants.

The juvenile's case does not involve violence.

Sources indicate that staff shortages have been an issue at the juvenile center, with reportedly only two to three people guarding at the time of the escape.

Anyone with information is urged to contact law enforcement. 

