Fayette County Man Arrested on Several Counts of Animal Cruelty

A Fayette County man has been arrested in connection with several counts of alleged animal cruelty.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff's Office, during the late-morning hours of Friday, deputies and Fayette County Animal Control went to a residence located on Prudence Road in the Hilltop area of Fayette County to investigate a report of alleged animal cruelty.

During their initial investigation they found 13 Pit Bull dogs at this residence- 9 adult dogs and 4 puppies.

Three of these animals had injuries consistent with having been engaged in fights with other animals.

Five of the dogs were found in a wooded area adjacent to the residence. These five dogs were fastened to heavy metal stakes with heavy log chains.

The owner of these animals stated that he had only recently acquired these dogs within the last few months and was breeding them to sell the puppies. He denied any knowledge of or involvement in any type of animal fighting venture.

When deputies ran a criminal history check on the owner of these dogs, he found that this individual had previously been convicted of Animal Cruelty in Fayette County in June of 2012 and had been barred from owning any domestic animals for a period of five years.

He had also been convicted in 2016 of Illegal Possession of Animals. Animal Control Officer Parker seized the 13 Pit Bulls found at this residence at that time.

During the execution of the search warrant at this residence investigators found another pit bull concealed in a garage adjacent to the owner's residence. They also located and seized numerous items commonly used in the process of training dogs to fight.

William Harvey Kincaid, III. was arrested and charged with 5 counts of Second Offense Animal Cruelty, 13 counts of Second Offense Illegal Possession of Animals (Dogs) in violation of a Court Order and a single count of Failing to Register a Dog or Kennel.

He was arraigned in the Fayette County Magistrate Court and was released on a $10,000.00 bond posted by Walton's Bonding Company.

All of the animals seized as a result of this investigation were transported to the Fayette County Animal Shelter.

The crime remains under investigation.