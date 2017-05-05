Fayette County Man Arrested on Several Counts of Animal Cruelty - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Fayette County Man Arrested on Several Counts of Animal Cruelty

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Connect

A Fayette County man has been arrested in connection with several counts of alleged animal cruelty.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff's Office, during the late-morning hours of Friday, deputies and Fayette County Animal Control went to a residence located on Prudence Road in the Hilltop area of Fayette County to investigate a report of alleged animal cruelty.

During their initial investigation they found 13 Pit Bull dogs at this residence- 9 adult dogs and 4 puppies.

Three of these animals had injuries consistent with having been engaged in fights with other animals.

Five of the dogs were found in a wooded area adjacent to the residence. These five dogs were fastened to heavy metal stakes with heavy log chains.

The owner of these animals stated that he had only recently acquired these dogs within the last few months and was breeding them to sell the puppies. He denied any knowledge of or involvement in any type of animal fighting venture. 

When deputies ran a criminal history check on the owner of these dogs, he found that this individual had previously been convicted of Animal Cruelty in Fayette County in June of 2012 and had been barred from owning any domestic animals for a period of five years.

He had also been convicted in 2016 of Illegal Possession of Animals. Animal Control Officer Parker seized the 13 Pit Bulls found at this residence at that time. 

During the execution of the search warrant at this residence investigators found another pit bull concealed in a garage adjacent to the owner's residence. They also located and seized numerous items commonly used in the process of training dogs to fight. 

William Harvey Kincaid, III. was arrested and charged with 5 counts of Second Offense Animal Cruelty, 13 counts of Second Offense Illegal Possession of Animals (Dogs) in violation of a Court Order and a single count of Failing to Register a Dog or Kennel.

He was arraigned in the Fayette County Magistrate Court and was released on a $10,000.00 bond posted by Walton's Bonding Company.

All of the animals seized as a result of this investigation were transported to the Fayette County Animal Shelter. 

The crime remains under investigation.

  • Crime/CourtsCrime/CourtsMore>>

  • Fayette County Man Arrested on Several Counts of Animal Cruelty

    Fayette County Man Arrested on Several Counts of Animal Cruelty

    Friday, May 5 2017 10:22 PM EDT2017-05-06 02:22:30 GMT

    A Fayette County man has been arrested in connection with several counts of alleged animal cruelty. 

    A Fayette County man has been arrested in connection with several counts of alleged animal cruelty. 

  • Person transported after shooting in Huntington

    Person transported after shooting in Huntington

    Friday, May 5 2017 5:34 PM EDT2017-05-05 21:34:24 GMT

    HUNTINGTON, WV - Cabell County dispatchers confirm that a shooting occurred at roughly 11:50 a.m. today. The shooting happened at the 900 block of 17th Street. It is unknown how many people were injured but at least one person has been transported to a nearby hospital.  The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time. Huntington Police, Huntington Fire, and Cabell County EMS are responding. We have a crew headed to the scene. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update ...

    HUNTINGTON, WV - Cabell County dispatchers confirm that a shooting occurred at roughly 11:50 a.m. today. The shooting happened at the 900 block of 17th Street. It is unknown how many people were injured but at least one person has been transported to a nearby hospital.  The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time. Huntington Police, Huntington Fire, and Cabell County EMS are responding. We have a crew headed to the scene. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update ...

  • Armed robbery suspect wanted in two states arrested in Mingo County

    Armed robbery suspect wanted in two states arrested in Mingo County

    Friday, May 5 2017 4:40 PM EDT2017-05-05 20:40:04 GMT

    MINGO COUNTY, WV - A suspect has been arrested in connection to multiple robberies across West Virginia and Kentucky.  John Copley was arrested today for burglarizing two locations in Mingo County. Troopers with the Mingo County detachment say he robbed two locations in the Chattaroy and Matewan areas between 5 p.m. and midnight yesterday. Copley is also believed to have been involved in a Pike County burglary as well. He is facing charges of  burglary, ar...

    MINGO COUNTY, WV - A suspect has been arrested in connection to multiple robberies across West Virginia and Kentucky.  John Copley was arrested today for burglarizing two locations in Mingo County. Troopers with the Mingo County detachment say he robbed two locations in the Chattaroy and Matewan areas between 5 p.m. and midnight yesterday. Copley is also believed to have been involved in a Pike County burglary as well. He is facing charges of  burglary, ar...

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.