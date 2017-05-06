Deputies Respond To Shots Fired Call And Had to Take Cover

A release from Sgt. B.D. Humphreys stated the following.

In the early morning hours of May 6, 2017 a 911 call reported shots fired on Dutch Hollow Road outside the City of Dunbar. Kanawha County Sheriff's Deputies responded. As they neared the area they heard no shots. Then several rounds were fired and trees near them were struck by gunfire.

They took cover as others came and surrounded a house in the 1300 block of that road. Officers from Dunbar and South Charleston's police departments arrived to assist and some from the Charleston Police Department were staged nearby to assist if additional manpower was requested.

The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office's armored SWAT truck was brought to the area to more safely approach the residence from which the shots were fired. Using an intercom on the outside of the truck they communicated with Faron A. Griffin (51 of Dunbar, WV). He came outside unarmed and granted permission to search his residence.

A shotgun was collected and Mr. Griffin was arrested. He is charged with being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and wanton endangerment. He was taken to South Central Regional Jail to await arraignment.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.