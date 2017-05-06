Multiple Agencies Respond To Structure Fire - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Multiple Agencies Respond To Structure Fire

By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
Metro Dispatch confirms a fully involved working structure fire in the 300 Block of Poca River Rd. 

Tyler Mountain, Sissonville, and Institute Fire Departments responded to the scene.

The crews are still currently at the scene working the fire.

Metro reports no injuries at this time.

