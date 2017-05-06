Multiple Agencies Respond To Structure Fire

Metro Dispatch confirms a fully involved working structure fire in the 300 Block of Poca River Rd. Tyler Mountain, Sissonville, and Institute Fire Departments responded to the scene. The crews are still currently at the scene working the fire. Metro reports no injuries at this time. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

Emergency dispatchers from Gilmer County, WV, confirm a mudslide on US Route 33 near Stumptown. The slide has caused both east and west bound lanes to be shut down. WV Department of Highways are clearing the scene. Dispatch estimates that US 33 will be closed "at least a few more hour". We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

Law enforcement is searching for a 16-year-old male who escaped from the Donald R. Kuhn Juvenile Center late this afternoon in Boone County. The juvenile is 5-foot-9-inches and 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a green t-shirt and tan pants. The juvenile's case does not involve violence. Anyone with information is urged to contact law enforcement.

A three vehicle crash has closed one westbound lane of Interstate 64. The wreck was reported just before 4:30 p.m. on Interstate 64 westbound near the Nitro exit. Three vehicles are involved in the crash. At this time, it is unknown if there are any injuries reported. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

A diesel spill has covered a large section of roadway in Kanawha County with diesel fuel. A report came in to the newsroom at 4 p.m. indicating that an approximate 1/4 mile stretch of roadway on the 2200 block of Smith Creek Road in the Jefferson area was covered by diesel fuel. Dispatchers do not know what type of vehicle may have caused the spill at this time. Department of Highways crews are en route to lay sand on the roadway. It is not known whether the roadway will be shut do...