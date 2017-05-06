4 Arrests Made In Robbery Of CVS

UPDATE:

CHARLESTON- Four people are in custody believed to be behind a robbery at the CVS on Oakwood Road in Charleston. James Brown, Darryl Harvey, Julius Smith and Marguis Smith are all in police custody. All four are from Indianapolis, Indiana.

ORIGINAL:

CPD Shift Commander confirms they made 4 arrests in connection to the robbery of a CVS Pharmacy on Oakwood Rd.

The CVS off Oakwood Road was robbed at gunpoint shortly after 10:30 Saturday morning.

Charleston Police responded to the call and got a description and a tip to where the suspects may be.

CPD executed a traffic stop of the vehicle described and made the arrests.

