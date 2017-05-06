Fayette Deputies Need Help Locating Missing Woman And Young Son - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Fayette Deputies Need Help Locating Missing Woman And Young Son

Posted:
By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
Fayette County deputies look for missing woman and young son. The department sent out this detailed press release.

PRESS RELEASE: 
The Fayette County Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate a missing woman and her young son. Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following information concerning these efforts:

On Saturday, May 6, 2017 family members reported to the Fayette County Sheriff's that Angela Perry and her young son had been missing since Tuesday, May 2, 2017 and were possibly endangered. She was last seen in the area of Bachman Road near Fayetteville driving a red 2009 Jeep Patriot SUV bearing WV registration 9WF339. 
Angela Dawn Perry, age 44, is described as a white female, approximately 5-04 and weighing approximately 110 pounds.

She was last seen accompanied by her young son, Bobby Perry, age 5, who is described as a white male, approximately 3-06 and weighing approximately 50 pounds.

Family members state that Angela Perry has been depressed in recent weeks and that Bobby Perry suffers from autism. It is possible that they may have been traveling to an unknown location in Virginia. 

Anyone with any information concerning a possible location for this female and/or her young child is asked to immediately contact 911. This incident remains under investigation by Corporal A.E. Roberts of the Fayette County Sheriff's Office.

