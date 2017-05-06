DEP Setting Up Tire Dumping Stations Throughout May

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection is conducting 10 tire collections across the state in May. The DEP says in a news release that residents can dispose of up to 10 tires with a valid West Virginia identification for the county where the collection is being held.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection is conducting 10 tire collections across the state in May. The DEP says in a news release that residents can dispose of up to 10 tires with a valid West Virginia identification for the county where the collection is being held.

CLINTON, N.J. (AP) -- A life-size Ronald McDonald statue stolen from a McDonald's in New Jersey last month has been found. But authorities are keeping mum about where it was found and who took it.

CLINTON, N.J. (AP) -- A life-size Ronald McDonald statue stolen from a McDonald's in New Jersey last month has been found. But authorities are keeping mum about where it was found and who took it.

Workers at Jean Ann's Bridal and Prom Fashions in Beckley were set to meet with UPS this afternoon to pick up tuxes they had over-nighted for prom.

Workers at Jean Ann's Bridal and Prom Fashions in Beckley were set to meet with UPS this afternoon to pick up tuxes they had over-nighted for prom.

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — A baby otter was nursed back to health after being rescued by utility workers who found it struggling to get out of a canal on the outskirts of Phoenix, officials said. The 4-week-old otter was dehydrated, hungry and infested with fleas when it was discovered. “He was calling for his momma, we assumed,” Salt River Project worker Craig Boggs told KPNX-TV (https://goo.gl/katCun ). “It would go back under water and fight and come back up...