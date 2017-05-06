DEP Setting Up Tire Dumping Stations Throughout May - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

DEP Setting Up Tire Dumping Stations Throughout May

By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection is conducting 10 tire collections across the state in May.
    
The DEP says in a news release that residents can dispose of up to 10 tires with a valid West Virginia identification for the county where the collection is being held. Tires must be off the rims. Only car and light truck tires of 16 inches or less will be accepted. Haulers and businesses are not allowed to participate.
    
The first collection is being held Saturday in Wayne County. Another will be held May 10 in the Wyoming County community of Rock View.
    
Other collections will be held May 13 in Calhoun and Taylor counties, May 16 in Fayette County, May 20 in Boone, Jackson, Marshall and Mason counties, and May 31 in Nicholas County.
 

  • Sheriff asks parents to be on lookout for drug called ‘Xanie Tarts’

    Police officers are telling parents and teachers to keep an eye out for Sweet Tarts laced with Xanax.

  • Escaped Juvenile Back In Custody

    Law enforcement is searching for a 16-year-old male who escaped from the Donald R. Kuhn Juvenile Center late this afternoon in Boone County. The juvenile is 5-foot-9-inches and 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a green t-shirt and tan pants. The juvenile's case does not involve violence. Anyone with information is urged to contact law enforcement. 

  • Country singer Loretta Lynn had stroke, hospitalized

     A publicist for country music legend Loretta Lynn says she has been hospitalized after having a stroke.

