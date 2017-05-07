Pursuit Ends In Motorcycle Crash - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Pursuit Ends In Motorcycle Crash

By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
A pursuit by St. Albans Police and Kanawha County Deputy Sheriffs end in a crash.

Police were in pursuit of a motorcycle in St. Albans and the bike hit a car and both occupants were thrown from the bike.

Our crew at the scene reports that two people were transported by ambulance.

Here is a Press Release from St. Albans Police Department about the incident:

On Sunday, May 7, 2017 Ptlm Matt Cooper with the Saint Albans Police Department was in the area of Kanawha Terrace and Green Valley Drive in Saint Albans when he observed a green motorcycle with purple question marks all over it. Due to the uniqueness of the motorcycle, Cooper believed it to be the same one that had fled from Saint Albans Police on a prior date.  As the motorcycle began traveling west on Kanawha Terrace, Ptlm Cooper observed that it had no visible registration. In the area of the 2500 block of Kanawha Terrace, Ptlm Cooper activated his emergency lights and siren in an attempt to initiate a traffic stop on the motorcycle. The operator of the motorcycle failed to yield to the emergency lights and a pursuit began. The motorcycle began to increase speed and pass vehicles left of center in a no passing zone. The motorcycle also proceeded through an intersection despite having a red light almost crashing into another vehicle. The pursuit continued west on Kanawha Terrace as the motorcycle continued to disobey traffic laws. The motorcycle then proceeded the wrong way on a one way street towards West Main Street.  While traveling the wrong way, the motorcycle collided with another motor vehicle who had stopped in the roadway in an attempt to  prevent an accident. The passenger of the motorcycle was ejected and landed on the windshield of the struck vehicle while the operator of the motorcycle immediately attempted to flee the scene on foot. After a brief foot pursuit and struggle, officers on scene were able to place handcuffs on the suspect. The suspect was identified as Adam R Romaca. Romaca was arrested and transported to CAMC General. Romaca is being charged with fleeing with reckless indifference, a felony. More charges are pending. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in court. 

Not mentioned in the release, but confirmed by St. Albans PD, the passenger of the motorcycle was transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

