Local church helps community during annual "The Church has left the Building" day

Revitalization and repair efforts took place all across the area on Sunday, May 7, 2017. More than 1 thousand people from River Ridge Church spread out across Kanawha, Putnam and Cabell counties to take part.

They shoveled and spread fresh mulch and painted the playground at the 2nd Avenue Community Center on Charleston’s West Side. Lisa Herlihy volunteers there helping kids regularly during the week. On Sunday there were many around her making the center better for the kids.

"It’s overwhelming, it’s absolutely overwhelming," said Lisa Herlihy.

The efforts are part of the annual, "The Church has left the Building" day. In Charleston at the 2nd Avenue Community Center they revamped the four square court and deep cleaned the building.

"They come in and we’ve done a couple rooms in the building and then we clean it all up, the kids really enjoy that. Oh they’re so excited!," said Lisa and Bill Herlihy.

"I’m really looking forward to the kids coming back out here," said Shelli Fox who was working on the playground at the community center.

Volunteers also made their way up to Clendenin still rebounding from June's flooding. They fixed up the little league field getting it ready for a Sunday afternoon game and added some curb appeal to the streets by painting the curbs on the sidewalk. Meanwhile back in Charleston, Herlihy was amazed by the work being done around her.

"Oh that makes me cry that’s so awesome, thank you, look at that, that’s awesome," she said as other volunteers showed her a kitchen counter that needed a lot of cleaning.

In total there were more than 70 work sites across the three counties.