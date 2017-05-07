Local church helps community during annual "The Church has left - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Local church helps community during annual "The Church has left the Building" day

Posted: Updated:
By Eric Halperin, Reporter
Connect

Revitalization and repair efforts took place all across the area on Sunday, May 7, 2017. More than 1 thousand people from River Ridge Church spread out across Kanawha, Putnam and Cabell counties to take part.

They shoveled and spread fresh mulch and painted the playground at the 2nd Avenue Community Center on Charleston’s West Side. Lisa Herlihy volunteers there helping kids regularly during the week. On Sunday there were many around her making the center better for the kids.

"It’s overwhelming, it’s absolutely overwhelming," said Lisa Herlihy.

The efforts are part of the annual, "The Church has left the Building" day. In Charleston at the 2nd Avenue Community Center they revamped the four square court and deep cleaned the building.

"They come in and we’ve done a couple rooms in the building and then we clean it all up, the kids really enjoy that. Oh they’re so excited!," said Lisa and Bill Herlihy.

"I’m really looking forward to the kids coming back out here," said Shelli Fox who was working on the playground at the community center.

Volunteers also made their way up to Clendenin still rebounding from June's flooding. They fixed up the little league field getting it ready for a Sunday afternoon game and added some curb appeal to the streets by painting the curbs on the sidewalk. Meanwhile back in Charleston, Herlihy was amazed by the work being done around her.

"Oh that makes me cry that’s so awesome, thank you, look at that, that’s awesome," she said as other volunteers showed her a kitchen counter that needed a lot of cleaning.

In total there were more than 70 work sites across the three counties.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Local church helps community during annual "The Church has left the Building" day

    Monday, May 8 2017 7:43 PM EDT2017-05-08 23:43:28 GMT

    Revitalization and repair efforts took place all across the area on Sunday, May 7, 2017. More than 1 thousand people from River Ridge Church spread out across Kanawha, Putnam and Cabell counties to take part. They shoveled and spread fresh mulch and painted the playground at the 2nd Avenue Community Center on Charleston’s West Side. Lisa Herlihy volunteers there helping kids regularly during the week. On Sunday there were many around her making the center better for the kids. ...

    Revitalization and repair efforts took place all across the area on Sunday, May 7, 2017. More than 1 thousand people from River Ridge Church spread out across Kanawha, Putnam and Cabell counties to take part. They shoveled and spread fresh mulch and painted the playground at the 2nd Avenue Community Center on Charleston’s West Side. Lisa Herlihy volunteers there helping kids regularly during the week. On Sunday there were many around her making the center better for the kids. ...

  • W.V. Attorney General Offers Tips for Planning A Trouble-Free Summer Vacation

    W.V. Attorney General Offers Tips for Planning A Trouble-Free Summer Vacation

    Monday, May 8 2017 4:03 PM EDT2017-05-08 20:03:06 GMT
    Simon / Flickr / CC BY 2.0Simon / Flickr / CC BY 2.0
    CHARLESTON (WOWK) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey reminds consumers to be cautious when making travel plans as summertime fast approaches. Vacationers often look toward summer as the perfect opportunity to catch up with friends and family, explore new places or revisit their favorite destination. “Warmer weather gets many people thinking about summer travel,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Whether it is a theme park, a cruise or some ...
    CHARLESTON (WOWK) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey reminds consumers to be cautious when making travel plans as summertime fast approaches. Vacationers often look toward summer as the perfect opportunity to catch up with friends and family, explore new places or revisit their favorite destination. “Warmer weather gets many people thinking about summer travel,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Whether it is a theme park, a cruise or some ...

  • Ripley Police Warn of Scam

    Ripley Police Warn of Scam

    Monday, May 8 2017 3:39 PM EDT2017-05-08 19:39:48 GMT
    The Ripley Police Department is advising that the department has received several complaints of a scam involving people attempting to be part of a federal agency. Those individuals are threatening to have people arrested if they don't send them money, and have targeted several businesses and homes in the Ripley area. The department advises to not send money and to contact the Ripley Police Department right away if this happens.
    The Ripley Police Department is advising that the department has received several complaints of a scam involving people attempting to be part of a federal agency. Those individuals are threatening to have people arrested if they don't send them money, and have targeted several businesses and homes in the Ripley area. The department advises to not send money and to contact the Ripley Police Department right away if this happens.
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Sheriff’s office: Florida child dies in apparent swing accident

    Sheriff’s office: Florida child dies in apparent swing accident

    Monday, May 8 2017 1:38 PM EDT2017-05-08 17:38:22 GMT

    Authorities say the death of a 7-year-old on a swing in her yard appears to be accidental.

    Authorities say the death of a 7-year-old on a swing in her yard appears to be accidental.

  • Ohio middle schooler suspended after liking gun photo on Instagram

    Ohio middle schooler suspended after liking gun photo on Instagram

    Monday, May 8 2017 11:54 AM EDT2017-05-08 15:54:23 GMT

    A middle school student landed in hot water at school after liking a post on social media.

    A middle school student landed in hot water at school after liking a post on social media.

  • Ashland Police Are Searching For Escaped Inmate

    Ashland Police Are Searching For Escaped Inmate

    Sunday, May 7 2017 10:37 PM EDT2017-05-08 02:37:40 GMT
    Roman E. Lewis is wanted by the Ashland Police Department. Lewis is wanted for Escape 2nd Degree, Theft of Identity, Theft by Unlawful Taking, and DUI. Lewis 30 years old Ht.- 5'9 Wt.-160 Build- Slender Hair- Brown Eyes- Hazel Tattoos- Full Sleeve, 15 Stars on arm and unknown on neck If you have any information, please call Ashland Police at 606-327-2020 We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
    Roman E. Lewis is wanted by the Ashland Police Department. Lewis is wanted for Escape 2nd Degree, Theft of Identity, Theft by Unlawful Taking, and DUI. Lewis 30 years old Ht.- 5'9 Wt.-160 Build- Slender Hair- Brown Eyes- Hazel Tattoos- Full Sleeve, 15 Stars on arm and unknown on neck If you have any information, please call Ashland Police at 606-327-2020 We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.