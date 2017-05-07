Ohio Deputy Choked Unconsciousness When Responding To A Call

CINCINNATI (AP) - Authorities say a man was arrested after an Ohio sheriff's deputy was choked into unconsciousness while investigating a domestic dispute. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says the attack on the 36-year-old deputy happened Saturday afternoon in Columbia Township in suburban Cincinnati. The sheriff's office says the deputy was assaulted in the lobby of a hotel while trying to settle a dispute between 29-year-old Jeffrey Coope...

CINCINNATI (AP) - Authorities say a man was arrested after an Ohio sheriff's deputy was choked into unconsciousness while investigating a domestic dispute. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says the attack on the 36-year-old deputy happened Saturday afternoon in Columbia Township in suburban Cincinnati. The sheriff's office says the deputy was assaulted in the lobby of a hotel while trying to settle a dispute between 29-year-old Jeffrey Coope...