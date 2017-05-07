Ohio Deputy Choked Unconsciousness When Responding To A Call - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Ohio Deputy Choked Unconsciousness When Responding To A Call

Posted: Updated:
By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
Connect

CINCINNATI (AP) - Authorities say a man was arrested after an Ohio sheriff's deputy was choked into unconsciousness while investigating a domestic dispute.
    
The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says the attack on the 36-year-old deputy happened Saturday afternoon in Columbia Township in suburban Cincinnati.
    
The sheriff's office says the deputy was assaulted in the lobby of a hotel while trying to settle a dispute between 29-year-old Jeffrey Cooper and a woman.
    
Investigators say Cooper of suburban Norwood was jailed on charges of felonious Assault and attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.
    
Online jail records don't list an attorney for the 29-year-old Cooper to comment on the charges.
    
The deputy was treated for his injuries, which weren't life-threatening.

  • Crime/CourtsCrime/CourtsMore>>

  • Ohio Deputy Choked Unconsciousness When Responding To A Call

    Ohio Deputy Choked Unconsciousness When Responding To A Call

    Sunday, May 7 2017 7:19 PM EDT2017-05-07 23:19:40 GMT
    CINCINNATI (AP) - Authorities say a man was arrested after an Ohio sheriff's deputy was choked into unconsciousness while investigating a domestic dispute.      The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says the attack on the 36-year-old deputy happened Saturday afternoon in Columbia Township in suburban Cincinnati.      The sheriff's office says the deputy was assaulted in the lobby of a hotel while trying to settle a dispute between 29-year-old Jeffrey Coope...
    CINCINNATI (AP) - Authorities say a man was arrested after an Ohio sheriff's deputy was choked into unconsciousness while investigating a domestic dispute.      The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says the attack on the 36-year-old deputy happened Saturday afternoon in Columbia Township in suburban Cincinnati.      The sheriff's office says the deputy was assaulted in the lobby of a hotel while trying to settle a dispute between 29-year-old Jeffrey Coope...

  • 4 Arrests Made In Robbery Of CVS

    4 Arrests Made In Robbery Of CVS

    Saturday, May 6 2017 10:41 PM EDT2017-05-07 02:41:00 GMT

    CPD Shift Commander confirms they made 4 arrests in connection to the robbery of a CVS Pharmacy on Oakwood Rd. The CVS off Oakwood Road was robbed at gunpoint shortly after 10:30 Saturday morning. Charleston Police responded to the call and got a description and a tip to where the suspects may be. CPD executed a traffic stop of the vehicle described and made the arrests. We are working on getting the names of those involved. 

    CPD Shift Commander confirms they made 4 arrests in connection to the robbery of a CVS Pharmacy on Oakwood Rd. The CVS off Oakwood Road was robbed at gunpoint shortly after 10:30 Saturday morning. Charleston Police responded to the call and got a description and a tip to where the suspects may be. CPD executed a traffic stop of the vehicle described and made the arrests. We are working on getting the names of those involved. 

  • Experts: Convicting Ex- Officer In Teen's Death Will Be Tough

    Experts: Convicting Ex- Officer In Teen's Death Will Be Tough

    Saturday, May 6 2017 6:34 PM EDT2017-05-06 22:34:31 GMT

    HOUSTON (AP) -- Authorities who've charged a white suburban Dallas police officer with murder in a black teenager's death face a tough task in getting a conviction as few of these cases go to trial and, when they do, juries remain reluctant to second guess an officer's decision to use deadly force, legal experts said Saturday.

    HOUSTON (AP) -- Authorities who've charged a white suburban Dallas police officer with murder in a black teenager's death face a tough task in getting a conviction as few of these cases go to trial and, when they do, juries remain reluctant to second guess an officer's decision to use deadly force, legal experts said Saturday.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Sheriff asks parents to be on lookout for drug called ‘Xanie Tarts’

    Sheriff asks parents to be on lookout for drug called ‘Xanie Tarts’

    Friday, April 28 2017 10:42 AM EDT2017-04-28 14:42:43 GMT

    Police officers are telling parents and teachers to keep an eye out for Sweet Tarts laced with Xanax.

    Police officers are telling parents and teachers to keep an eye out for Sweet Tarts laced with Xanax.

  • Fayette Deputies Need Help Locating Missing Woman And Young Son

    Fayette Deputies Need Help Locating Missing Woman And Young Son

    Saturday, May 6 2017 8:34 PM EDT2017-05-07 00:34:18 GMT

    Fayette County deputies look for missing woman and young son. The department sent out this detailed press release. PRESS RELEASE:  The Fayette County Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate a missing woman and her young son. Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following information concerning these efforts: 

    Fayette County deputies look for missing woman and young son. The department sent out this detailed press release. PRESS RELEASE:  The Fayette County Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate a missing woman and her young son. Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following information concerning these efforts: 

  • Pursuit Ends In Motorcycle Crash

    Pursuit Ends In Motorcycle Crash

    Sunday, May 7 2017 5:16 PM EDT2017-05-07 21:16:33 GMT

    A pursuit by St. Albans Police and Kanawha County Deputy Sheriffs end in a crash. Police were in pursuit of a motorcycle in St. Albans and the bike hit a car and both occupants were thrown from the bike. Our crew at the scene reports that two people were transported by ambulance.

    A pursuit by St. Albans Police and Kanawha County Deputy Sheriffs end in a crash. Police were in pursuit of a motorcycle in St. Albans and the bike hit a car and both occupants were thrown from the bike. Our crew at the scene reports that two people were transported by ambulance.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.