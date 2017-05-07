WVU Tech Graduates Final Class in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY- The final classes of students toss their graduation caps at WVU Tech in Montgomery. The 118th class walked along the Montgomery campus as the last graduation ceremony.

The West Virginia University Institute of Technology will be relocating from Montgomery to Beckley this upcoming fall.

Almost 180 students listened to notable alumni from past classes of students who called Montgomery home during their time at school.

"It definitely feels special, we've got a long history here, but, I don't necessarily think of it as an end of a tradition here, but more like a start of one in Beckley because we've kind of set the foundation for the classes to come there," said Sean Craze, a biology graduate.

The first WVU Tech classes in Beckley will begin this upcoming fall.