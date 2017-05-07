Police Are Investigating A Shooting In Huntington

A shooting has been reported in Huntington, W.Va.

The call came in just before 9 p.m. to Cabell County 911.

The incident occurred in the vicinity of the 1600 Block of Charleston Avenue.

Huntington Police and Fire Departments, as well as Cabell County EMS responded to the call.

Huntington Police Chief told WOWK that the victim was "grazed in the head" and he "walked to the ambulance".

No reports of any suspects at this time.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.