Cory Davis Memorial Car & Bike Show

By Alyssa Meisner, Digital Journalist/Anchor
CHARLESTON- The second annual Cory Davis Memorial Scholarship Car and Bike Show drew crowds at Riverside High School. 

More than two dozen cars and bikes were on display for the public. The event helps raise money for the Cory Davis Memorial Scholarship, which provides two deserving Riverside High School students funds to attend college or trade school.

Cory Davis was 20 years old when he was killed in the Upper Big Branch Explosion. His father Tommy organizes the event.

"Well, so many people helped me in my time of loss, when I was down and out and not working due to the loss of my son, brother and nephew, so my friends help to rally around behind me, and we...it's a good cause, it feels good to be able to help someone," Tommy Davis told 13 News.

Leftover food was donated to a local men's shelter.

