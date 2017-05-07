Cory Davis Memorial Car & Bike Show

The second annual Cory Davis Memorial Scholarship Car and Bike Show drew crowds at Riverside High School. More than two dozen cars and bikes were on display for the public. The event helps raise money for the Cory Davis Memorial Scholarship, which provides two deserving Riverside High School students funds to attend college or trade school. Cory Davis was 20 years old when he was killed in the Upper Big Branch Explosion.
PARIS (AP) — Emmanuel Macron has been a star student, a champion of France's tech startup movement, an investment banker and economy minister. But the man who will become France's youngest president has never held elected office.
WATCH: Good Samaritan Saves Bald Eagle Cantonment, Fl (WKRG)- Saturday evening an eagle was rescued from the roadway after falling from the sky, landing on top of a vehicle near Pensacola’s Solid Waste Dumpsters on Beulah Road. We spoke to the woman who caught the incident all on camera as her husband Rotario Rivers successfully cares for and treats the eagle, making sure no harm comes to it.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection is conducting 10 tire collections across the state in May. The DEP says in a news release that residents can dispose of up to 10 tires with a valid West Virginia identification for the county where the collection is being held.
CLINTON, N.J. (AP) -- A life-size Ronald McDonald statue stolen from a McDonald's in New Jersey last month has been found. But authorities are keeping mum about where it was found and who took it.
A publicist for country music legend Loretta Lynn says she has been hospitalized after having a stroke.
Workers at Jean Ann's Bridal and Prom Fashions in Beckley were set to meet with UPS this afternoon to pick up tuxes they had over-nighted for prom.
13 suspects were arrested in Jackson County after multi-state investigation that had been ongoing since January 2017.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission says if a child swallows a toy, it could expand inside the stomach causing several medical issues and require surgery for removal.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
Police officers are telling parents and teachers to keep an eye out for Sweet Tarts laced with Xanax.
A pursuit by St. Albans Police and Kanawha County Deputy Sheriffs end in a crash. Police were in pursuit of a motorcycle in St. Albans and the bike hit a car and both occupants were thrown from the bike. Our crew at the scene reports that two people were transported by ambulance.
Fayette County deputies look for missing woman and young son. The department sent out this detailed press release. PRESS RELEASE: The Fayette County Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate a missing woman and her young son. Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following information concerning these efforts:
CPD Shift Commander confirms they made 4 arrests in connection to the robbery of a CVS Pharmacy on Oakwood Rd. The CVS off Oakwood Road was robbed at gunpoint shortly after 10:30 Saturday morning. Charleston Police responded to the call and got a description and a tip to where the suspects may be. CPD executed a traffic stop of the vehicle described and made the arrests. We are working on getting the names of those involved.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection is conducting 10 tire collections across the state in May. The DEP says in a news release that residents can dispose of up to 10 tires with a valid West Virginia identification for the county where the collection is being held.
A shooting has been reported in Huntington, W.Va. The call came in just before 9 p.m. to Cabell County 911. Huntington Police and Fire Departments, as well as Cabell County EMS responded to the call. Huntington Police Chief told WOWK that the victim was "grazed in the head" and he "walked to the ambulance". No reports of any suspects at this time. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
