Ashland Police Capture Escaped Inmate

UPDATE: 5/10/2017

The Ashland Police have captured Roman E. Lewis, who had recently escaped from the Boyd County Detention Center on Friday, May 5th, 2017.

Police say the arrest was made on May 8th, 2017 after Lewis was seen at a local Ashland fast food restaurant.

Lewis was wanted for Escape 2nd Degree, Theft of Identity, Theft by Unlawful Taking, and DUI.

He is currently being held at the Boyd County Detention Center.

ORIGINAL:

Roman E. Lewis is wanted by the Ashland Police Department.

Lewis 30 years old

Ht.- 5'9

Wt.-160

Build- Slender

Hair- Brown

Eyes- Hazel

Tattoos- Full Sleeve, 15 Stars on arm and unknown on neck

If you have any information, please call Ashland Police at 606-327-2020

