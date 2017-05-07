Barboursville Police Play Cowboy For A Day.

Barboursville police round up some escaped cows. The cows were at the Target Shopping Center. The Cattle escaped accidentally when the people who were hauling them had stopped for dinner. Barboursville Police and The Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter rounded them up safely. The story had a happy ending after all.

The second annual Cory Davis Memorial Scholarship Car and Bike Show drew crowds at Riverside High School. More than two dozen cars and bikes were on display for the public. The event helps raise money for the Cory Davis Memorial Scholarship, which provides two deserving Riverside High School students funds to attend college or trade school. Cory Davis was 20 years old when he was killed in the Upper Big Branch Explosion.

PARIS (AP) — Emmanuel Macron has been a star student, a champion of France's tech startup movement, an investment banker and economy minister. But the man who will become France's youngest president has never held elected office.

"Had there been firearms added to that mix, it would have been far more disastrous," said Susan Schorn, a writing instructor at the University of Texas who has been involved in the Gun-Free UT group that had lobbied against the campus carry law, which was approved by Texas' Republican-controlled Legislature in 2015. C.J. Grisham sees just the opposite. The founder of Open Carry Texas, which seeks to expand gun rights, said the campus carry law is still too restrictive. If m...