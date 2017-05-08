Several WV cities set marks for warmest April - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Several WV cities set marks for warmest April

Posted: Updated:
MGN Online MGN Online

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The National Weather Service says last month was the warmest April on record in several West Virginia cities.
    
The weather service says Beckley, Clarksburg, Elkins and Parkersburg all set records for the average temperature during the month, while Charleston and Huntington each had their second-warmest Aprils on record.
    
Clarksburg's average temperature of 58.2 degrees surpassed the previous mark of 56.7 set in 1954.
    
Beckley broke a record set in 2011, Elkins broke the mark set in 1954, and Parkersburg surpassed the record set both in 1896 and 1954.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Ashland Police Are Searching For Escaped Inmate

    Ashland Police Are Searching For Escaped Inmate

    Sunday, May 7 2017 10:37 PM EDT2017-05-08 02:37:40 GMT
    Roman E. Lewis is wanted by the Ashland Police Department. Lewis is wanted for Escape 2nd Degree, Theft of Identity, Theft by Unlawful Taking, and DUI. Lewis 30 years old Ht.- 5'9 Wt.-160 Build- Slender Hair- Brown Eyes- Hazel Tattoos- Full Sleeve, 15 Stars on arm and unknown on neck If you have any information, please call Ashland Police at 606-327-2020 We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
    Roman E. Lewis is wanted by the Ashland Police Department. Lewis is wanted for Escape 2nd Degree, Theft of Identity, Theft by Unlawful Taking, and DUI. Lewis 30 years old Ht.- 5'9 Wt.-160 Build- Slender Hair- Brown Eyes- Hazel Tattoos- Full Sleeve, 15 Stars on arm and unknown on neck If you have any information, please call Ashland Police at 606-327-2020 We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

  • Ohio Deputy Choked Unconsciousness When Responding To A Call

    Ohio Deputy Choked Unconsciousness When Responding To A Call

    Sunday, May 7 2017 7:19 PM EDT2017-05-07 23:19:40 GMT
    CINCINNATI (AP) - Authorities say a man was arrested after an Ohio sheriff's deputy was choked into unconsciousness while investigating a domestic dispute.      The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says the attack on the 36-year-old deputy happened Saturday afternoon in Columbia Township in suburban Cincinnati.      The sheriff's office says the deputy was assaulted in the lobby of a hotel while trying to settle a dispute between 29-year-old Jeffrey Coope...
    CINCINNATI (AP) - Authorities say a man was arrested after an Ohio sheriff's deputy was choked into unconsciousness while investigating a domestic dispute.      The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says the attack on the 36-year-old deputy happened Saturday afternoon in Columbia Township in suburban Cincinnati.      The sheriff's office says the deputy was assaulted in the lobby of a hotel while trying to settle a dispute between 29-year-old Jeffrey Coope...

  • Sheriff asks parents to be on lookout for drug called ‘Xanie Tarts’

    Sheriff asks parents to be on lookout for drug called ‘Xanie Tarts’

    Friday, April 28 2017 10:42 AM EDT2017-04-28 14:42:43 GMT

    Police officers are telling parents and teachers to keep an eye out for Sweet Tarts laced with Xanax.

    Police officers are telling parents and teachers to keep an eye out for Sweet Tarts laced with Xanax.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.