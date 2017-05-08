Silver alert canceled for Huntington woman

6:45 a.m. UPDATE:

An early morning silver alert is catcalled, missing Huntington woman found safe.

Troopers tell us Sally Henshaw was found in Kanawha County Monday morning. We're told she is safe.

A silver alert was issued for Henshaw just before 4 a.m. Monday morning.

_____

ORIGINAL:

According to the Huntington Police Department, a Silver Alert has been issued for 67-year-old Sally Henshaw.

She was last seen on Wilson Court in Huntington wearing a white shirt, jeans and red lipstick. We're told she is a white female, 67-years-old, 5 foot 7, 150 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.



West Virginia State Police tell us she may be in a 2002 Burgundy Toyota Corolla heading toward Charleston.

If you've know where she is, contact the Huntington Police Department.

Stay with 13 News fort he latest.