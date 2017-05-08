KY officials to announce economic impact of tourism

Most Popular Stories Most Popular Stories More>>

Ashland Police Are Searching For Escaped Inmate Ashland Police Are Searching For Escaped Inmate Roman E. Lewis is wanted by the Ashland Police Department. Lewis is wanted for Escape 2nd Degree, Theft of Identity, Theft by Unlawful Taking, and DUI. Lewis 30 years old Ht.- 5'9 Wt.-160 Build- Slender Hair- Brown Eyes- Hazel Tattoos- Full Sleeve, 15 Stars on arm and unknown on neck If you have any information, please call Ashland Police at 606-327-2020 We will update with the latest information as it becomes available. Roman E. Lewis is wanted by the Ashland Police Department. Lewis is wanted for Escape 2nd Degree, Theft of Identity, Theft by Unlawful Taking, and DUI. Lewis 30 years old Ht.- 5'9 Wt.-160 Build- Slender Hair- Brown Eyes- Hazel Tattoos- Full Sleeve, 15 Stars on arm and unknown on neck If you have any information, please call Ashland Police at 606-327-2020 We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

Ohio Deputy Choked Unconsciousness When Responding To A Call Ohio Deputy Choked Unconsciousness When Responding To A Call CINCINNATI (AP) - Authorities say a man was arrested after an Ohio sheriff's deputy was choked into unconsciousness while investigating a domestic dispute. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says the attack on the 36-year-old deputy happened Saturday afternoon in Columbia Township in suburban Cincinnati. The sheriff's office says the deputy was assaulted in the lobby of a hotel while trying to settle a dispute between 29-year-old Jeffrey Coope... CINCINNATI (AP) - Authorities say a man was arrested after an Ohio sheriff's deputy was choked into unconsciousness while investigating a domestic dispute. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says the attack on the 36-year-old deputy happened Saturday afternoon in Columbia Township in suburban Cincinnati. The sheriff's office says the deputy was assaulted in the lobby of a hotel while trying to settle a dispute between 29-year-old Jeffrey Coope...

Pursuit Ends In Motorcycle Crash Pursuit Ends In Motorcycle Crash A pursuit by St. Albans Police and Kanawha County Deputy Sheriffs end in a crash. Police were in pursuit of a motorcycle in St. Albans and the bike hit a car and both occupants were thrown from the bike. Our crew at the scene reports that two people were transported by ambulance. A pursuit by St. Albans Police and Kanawha County Deputy Sheriffs end in a crash. Police were in pursuit of a motorcycle in St. Albans and the bike hit a car and both occupants were thrown from the bike. Our crew at the scene reports that two people were transported by ambulance.

Hit And Run Involving A Child Hit And Run Involving A Child Cabell County dispatchers confirm a hit and rum involving a child. The incident occurred in the 2600 Block of 4th Avenue in Guyandotte. Huntington Police and Fire Departments, as well as Cabell County EMS responded to the scene. The child was transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available. Cabell County dispatchers confirm a hit and rum involving a child. The incident occurred in the 2600 Block of 4th Avenue in Guyandotte. Huntington Police and Fire Departments, as well as Cabell County EMS responded to the scene. The child was transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.