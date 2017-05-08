Woman dies after boat sinks in Cave Run Lake

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) - One person has died after a boating accident of Cave Run Lake.



WKYT-TV reports that the Rowan County Coroner identified the victim in the Sunday night accident as 50-year-old Darlene Viars, of Morehead. He says Viars and three other people were in a small boat that sank after rough waves caused the boat to take on high water. The other three swam to shore.



The Farmer Fire Department rescue squad rescued Viars and took her to St. Claire Regional Medical Center, where she died. The coroner says the other three people involved in the accident suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to the same hospital.



Viars' death remains under investigation by the coroner's office.

