Man looks for someone to take 112-year-old pipe organ

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The buyer of the old West Nashville United Methodist Church building not only has some new property, but also 112-year-old pipe organ on his hands.

Dan Cook, who bought the building earlier this year, said he doesn’t want to get rid of the giant instrument, but instead wants to donate it.

“My number one priority is to have it saved, Cook said. “I’d love to see it saved in Nashville but most of the calls are coming from Florida and Boston and North Carolina.

Cook initially tried to see if he could make use of the organ in his new event space, but he did not think he would get the proper use out of it. He will use the light fixtures from the church and the pews in his new space.

Actually, the building will be leased to a church and service will be held every Sunday morning.

The organ has been taken care of, Cook says, but it will still cost more than $10,000 to remove it from the building.

“The organ is a mechanical work of art,” Cook said, admiring the giant musical instrument behind him. “I’ve been given an appraisal of half a million dollars.”

The organ is heavy and large. It’s more than 15-feet tall and 14-feet wide.

Cook says he needs to find a new owner for the pipe organ quickly. Renovation on the building – it will be an event space called Clementine Hall in the near future – has already begun.

Cook says he has gotten about 50 calls about the pipe organ and could have a commitment from a church in Knoxville.

If you could use a 112-year-old pipe organ in great condition, Dan Cook can be reached at 615-512-5751.