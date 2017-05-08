New Gander Mountain owner says reports of store closures are unt - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

New Gander Mountain owner says reports of store closures are untrue

Posted: Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — News spread over the weekend that Gander Mountain is closing all of its remaining stores. But the new owner of the outdoor store says that’s simply not true.

Marcus Lemonis, from CNBC’s “The Profit,” recently bought the chain. He says at least 70 Gander Mountain locations will remain open.

“So Gander Mountain filed bankruptcy as you know, and about 10 days ago I bought all of the assets, all of the intellectual property, all of the trademarks, all of the leases and the Overton’s business. Except for the fact that I did not buy, intentionally, the inventory that’s in the stores,” Lemonis told the IndyStar. “A liquidator bought the inventory that’s in the stores and they have the right to sell that inventory down and out as if it’s going away. But the confusing message is whether a store is staying open or not. And ultimately we control the leases … every single property. And my intention is to keep at least 70 open.”

Gander Mountain’s website currently displays a large ad promoting the liquidation sale. The flyer reads that “after 57 years, all locations will be going out of business” and that “everything must go.”

When the company made that announcement, Lemonis immediately took to social media to dispute the closings, even naming several of the locations where he plans to keep the stores in operation.

Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.