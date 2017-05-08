Cinnabon is giving nurses free treats for National Nurses Week

ATLANTA, GA (WCMH) — Know a hardworking nurse who deserves to be treated? You might want to share this with them.

In honor of National Nurses Week, Cinnabon is saying thank you to nurses everywhere with free classic cinnamon rolls, Minibons or a four-count of the newest menu treat BonBites from now until May 12.

All nurses have to do is show their medical ID badge at participating locations and they will receive the warm, gooey sweetness of Cinnabon.

To find your nearest Cinnabon location, click here.