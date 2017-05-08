Experts warn of deadly tick-borne Powassan virus - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Experts warn of deadly tick-borne Powassan virus

Posted: Updated:

WISCONSIN (CBS News) - Though Lyme disease is the most prevalent — and most well-known — tick-borne virus, it isn't the only reason to take extra precautions when walking in the woods.

Tick season is upon us and experts say this could be a "particularly bad year," as they're seeing greater numbers of ticks in more areas of the country.

Dr. Susan Paskewitz, the chair of the department of entomology at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, has been studying the deer tick population in the state for more than 20 years.

When she first started, in order to find them in great numbers, you had to look in the north woods. But that's not the case anymore.

"There's no spot left where we've gone looking for them and we haven't found them," she told CBS affiliate WISC.

With the spread of ticks has come the spread of Lyme disease. Twenty years ago, Paskewitz would tell her students there'd be 400 to 500 cases each year in Wisconsin.

"Now when I teach the class, it's 3,000 cases each year," she said, adding that according to the CDC, that number likely "under-estimates by quite a lot. It is probably closer to 30,000 cases in the state. So that's a large increase."

While nowhere near as prevalent, another tick-borne disease called Powassan virus carries a serious, sometimes fatal health risk.

According to the CDC, approximately 75 cases of Powassan virus have been reported over the past decade.

"So it is a rare disease. We don't see a lot of cases," Paskewitz said. "Unfortunately, it is a disease that can often have pretty severe impact. People die as a result of Powassan infection."

Dr. Jeannina Smith, an infectious disease specialist at UW Health, explains that Powassan "attacks the brain itself, causing inflammation and infections of the brain. And because of that, patients who have had this viral encepahlitis can have significant neurological problems, if they recover."

Minnesota has seen the most cases of Powassan, with 20 reports in the past 10 years. Wisconsin and New York have each had 16 cases.

"I don't think people need to be fearful of it because it is so rare, but it is out there and it is one more reason for people to do those careful tick checks at the end of the day, or try to reduce your contact with them to begin with," Paskewitz said.

Both Lyme disease and Powassan virus present with flu-like symptoms and can progress to confusion and difficulty speaking. Both infections require medical attention as soon as possible.

To prevent these and other tick-borne illnesses, the CDC recommends using tick repellents, wearing long sleeves and pants, avoiding bushy and wooded areas, and doing thorough tick checks after spending time outdoors. 

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • New Gander Mountain owner says reports of store closures are untrue

    New Gander Mountain owner says reports of store closures are untrue

    Monday, May 8 2017 1:15 PM EDT2017-05-08 17:15:40 GMT

    News spread over the weekend that Gander Mountain is closing all of its remaining stores. But the new owner of the outdoor store says that’s simply not true.

    News spread over the weekend that Gander Mountain is closing all of its remaining stores. But the new owner of the outdoor store says that’s simply not true.

  • Ashland Police Are Searching For Escaped Inmate

    Ashland Police Are Searching For Escaped Inmate

    Sunday, May 7 2017 10:37 PM EDT2017-05-08 02:37:40 GMT
    Roman E. Lewis is wanted by the Ashland Police Department. Lewis is wanted for Escape 2nd Degree, Theft of Identity, Theft by Unlawful Taking, and DUI. Lewis 30 years old Ht.- 5'9 Wt.-160 Build- Slender Hair- Brown Eyes- Hazel Tattoos- Full Sleeve, 15 Stars on arm and unknown on neck If you have any information, please call Ashland Police at 606-327-2020 We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
    Roman E. Lewis is wanted by the Ashland Police Department. Lewis is wanted for Escape 2nd Degree, Theft of Identity, Theft by Unlawful Taking, and DUI. Lewis 30 years old Ht.- 5'9 Wt.-160 Build- Slender Hair- Brown Eyes- Hazel Tattoos- Full Sleeve, 15 Stars on arm and unknown on neck If you have any information, please call Ashland Police at 606-327-2020 We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

  • Ohio middle schooler suspended after liking gun photo on Instagram

    Ohio middle schooler suspended after liking gun photo on Instagram

    Monday, May 8 2017 11:54 AM EDT2017-05-08 15:54:23 GMT

    A middle school student landed in hot water at school after liking a post on social media.

    A middle school student landed in hot water at school after liking a post on social media.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.