Sheriff’s office: Florida child dies in apparent swing accident - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Sheriff’s office: Florida child dies in apparent swing accident

Posted: Updated:

BAKER, FL (AP) — Authorities say the death of a 7-year-old on a swing in her yard in Florida’s Panhandle appears to be accidental.

According to an Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office statement, deputies responded Saturday evening to a 911 call about a child who wasn’t breathing at the home in Baker.

The sheriff’s office says the girl’s father had just arrived home when he saw his daughter hanging from a swing by her neck. Deputies said he took her down from the swing and attempted to resuscitate her until emergency responders arrived.

The girl’s mother told deputies she believed the child had been outside only for a short time.

The child was pronounced dead at a hospital. An autopsy is scheduled.

Sheriff’s office spokeswoman Michele Nicholson said no additional details were immediately available Sunday.

  • EmergenciesMore>>

  • Update: Woman Charged in Fatal I-64 Bridge Crash

    Update: Woman Charged in Fatal I-64 Bridge Crash

    Monday, May 8 2017 4:41 PM EDT2017-05-08 20:41:54 GMT

    Crews on the scene at an accident in Huntington tell 13 News that three vehicles collided on I-64 West near the 5th Street exit.

    Crews on the scene at an accident in Huntington tell 13 News that three vehicles collided on I-64 West near the 5th Street exit.

  • Juvenile Receives Serious Injuries in Putnam County Crash

    Juvenile Receives Serious Injuries in Putnam County Crash

    Monday, May 8 2017 2:38 PM EDT2017-05-08 18:38:22 GMT
    The Putnam County Sheriff's Office is investigating a serious vehicle crash involving a juvenile. On Saturday, at around 5 p.m., a juvenile male was traveling on Poca River Road when he was involved in a single vehicle crash. A witness reported that the vehicle ran off the edge of the roadway, going airborne and striking a tree approximately six feet above the ground. The juvenile was entrapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated. The juvenile received serious injuries and was...
    The Putnam County Sheriff's Office is investigating a serious vehicle crash involving a juvenile. On Saturday, at around 5 p.m., a juvenile male was traveling on Poca River Road when he was involved in a single vehicle crash. A witness reported that the vehicle ran off the edge of the roadway, going airborne and striking a tree approximately six feet above the ground. The juvenile was entrapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated. The juvenile received serious injuries and was...

  • Sheriff’s office: Florida child dies in apparent swing accident

    Sheriff’s office: Florida child dies in apparent swing accident

    Monday, May 8 2017 1:38 PM EDT2017-05-08 17:38:22 GMT

    Authorities say the death of a 7-year-old on a swing in her yard appears to be accidental.

    Authorities say the death of a 7-year-old on a swing in her yard appears to be accidental.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.