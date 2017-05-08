University could be 1st in Ohio to allow concealed weapons - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

University could be 1st in Ohio to allow concealed weapons

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (AP) - A small Ohio school could become the first college in the state to allow concealed weapons on campus.

The proposal at Cedarville University would allow faculty and staff with permits to carry concealed weapons.

The Dayton Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2p9uWDD ) university trustees will announce a decision this coming week.

A new Ohio law allows individual boards of trustees to decide whether to allow concealed weapons on campus.

Cedarville closely studied the policy at Liberty University in Virginia, a much bigger institution which allows faculty, staff and students to carry concealed weapons.

Cedarville surveyed its own students, staff and faculty before drafting the proposal.

Cedarville is a private Christian university with about 3,300 students, about 27 miles (43 kilometers) east of Dayton.

