University could be 1st in Ohio to allow concealed weapons

Judge Judy will speak at South Charleston High School's graduation at the Charleston Civic Center on May 20th, 2017.
A small Ohio school could become the first college in the state to allow concealed weapons on campus.
The final classes of students toss their graduation caps at WVU Tech in Montgomery. The 118th class walked along the Montgomery campus as the last graduation ceremony. The West Virginia University Institute of Technology will be re-locating from Montgomery to Beckley this upcoming fall.
An Ohio preschool teacher has been fired after mishandling a young student Tuesday.
In a meeting Tuesday night, Nicholas County Board of Education voted to layoff 14 teachers and 4 service personnel. The Board also voted to transfer 17 teachers and transfer 6 service personnel. This comes as Nicholas County's Board of Education is waiting for a hearing at the State Education Department over consolidation.
In a meeting Tuesday night, the Boone County Board of Education voted to terminate 66 and transfer another 53 staff members. 39 teachers and 27 service personnel will lose their jobs at the end of the school year. The county was put on a watch list in 2016 for having more than 55 staff members over the state formula. A decline in student population and property taxes is to blame for a drop in revenue, forcing the Board's hand. B
A picture was taken by a student in Cheryl Judy's art room at Sherman Junior High School. The top line reads "TUCK" and the lower line reads "FRUMP" with the curse word highlighted in white lettering. This has Boone County parents and students outraged, but the teacher says it's taken out of context.
Schools won't have to cut the salt in kids' meals just yet. And they can skip the whole grains and replace the non-fat milk with 1 percent. That's the word from the Trump administration on Monday.
West Virginia has authorized its county school boards to offer virtual school, where students in kindergarten through high school can learn online.
13 suspects were arrested in Jackson County after multi-state investigation that had been ongoing since January 2017.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission says if a child swallows a toy, it could expand inside the stomach causing several medical issues and require surgery for removal.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
Authorities say the death of a 7-year-old on a swing in her yard appears to be accidental.
A middle school student landed in hot water at school after liking a post on social media.
News spread over the weekend that Gander Mountain is closing all of its remaining stores. But the new owner of the outdoor store says that’s simply not true.
Though Lyme disease is the most prevalent, and most well-known, tick-borne virus, it isn't the only reason to take extra precautions when walking in the woods.
Police officers are telling parents and teachers to keep an eye out for Sweet Tarts laced with Xanax.
Police say officers found fentanyl, cocaine and pills during a search of the pastor's home and church.
The death remains under investigation by the coroner's office.
