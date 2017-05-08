Juvenile Receives Serious Injuries in Putnam County Crash Juvenile Receives Serious Injuries in Putnam County Crash The Putnam County Sheriff's Office is investigating a serious vehicle crash involving a juvenile. On Saturday, at around 5 p.m., a juvenile male was traveling on Poca River Road when he was involved in a single vehicle crash. A witness reported that the vehicle ran off the edge of the roadway, going airborne and striking a tree approximately six feet above the ground. The juvenile was entrapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated. The juvenile received serious injuries and was... The Putnam County Sheriff's Office is investigating a serious vehicle crash involving a juvenile. On Saturday, at around 5 p.m., a juvenile male was traveling on Poca River Road when he was involved in a single vehicle crash. A witness reported that the vehicle ran off the edge of the roadway, going airborne and striking a tree approximately six feet above the ground. The juvenile was entrapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated. The juvenile received serious injuries and was...

Hit And Run Involving A Child
Cabell County dispatchers confirm a hit and rum involving a child. The incident occurred in the 2600 Block of 4th Avenue in Guyandotte. Huntington Police and Fire Departments, as well as Cabell County EMS responded to the scene. The child was transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

Accident On I-79 Has Multiple Lanes Shut Down
A vehicle accident on I-79 has multiple lane closures. Dispatch confirms that both southbound lanes as well as one northbound lane of I-79 has been shut down. We have a crew on scene. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

Multiple Agencies Respond To Structure Fire
Metro Dispatch confirms a fully involved working structure fire in the 300 Block of Poca River Rd. Tyler Mountain, Sissonville, and Institute Fire Departments responded to the scene. The crews are still currently at the scene working the fire. Metro reports no injuries at this time. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

Mudslide Causes Multiple Lane Closures
Emergency dispatchers from Gilmer County, WV, confirm a mudslide on US Route 33 near Stumptown. The slide has caused both east and west bound lanes to be shut down. WV Department of Highways are clearing the scene. Dispatch estimates that US 33 will be closed "at least a few more hour". We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

Escaped Juvenile Back In Custody
Law enforcement is searching for a 16-year-old male who escaped from the Donald R. Kuhn Juvenile Center late this afternoon in Boone County. The juvenile is 5-foot-9-inches and 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a green t-shirt and tan pants. The juvenile's case does not involve violence. Anyone with information is urged to contact law enforcement.