Juvenile Receives Serious Injuries in Putnam County Crash - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Juvenile Receives Serious Injuries in Putnam County Crash

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Connect

The Putnam County Sheriff's Office is investigating a serious vehicle crash involving a juvenile.

On Saturday, at around 5 p.m., a juvenile male was traveling on Poca River Road when he was involved in a single vehicle crash.

A witness reported that the vehicle ran off the edge of the roadway, going airborne and striking a tree approximately six feet above the ground.

The juvenile was entrapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated.

The juvenile received serious injuries and was transported by Healthnet Helicopter to the hospital for treatment.

We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

  • EmergenciesMore>>

  • Update: Woman Charged in Fatal I-64 Bridge Crash

    Update: Woman Charged in Fatal I-64 Bridge Crash

    Monday, May 8 2017 4:41 PM EDT2017-05-08 20:41:54 GMT

    Crews on the scene at an accident in Huntington tell 13 News that three vehicles collided on I-64 West near the 5th Street exit.

    Crews on the scene at an accident in Huntington tell 13 News that three vehicles collided on I-64 West near the 5th Street exit.

  • Juvenile Receives Serious Injuries in Putnam County Crash

    Juvenile Receives Serious Injuries in Putnam County Crash

    Monday, May 8 2017 2:38 PM EDT2017-05-08 18:38:22 GMT
    The Putnam County Sheriff's Office is investigating a serious vehicle crash involving a juvenile. On Saturday, at around 5 p.m., a juvenile male was traveling on Poca River Road when he was involved in a single vehicle crash. A witness reported that the vehicle ran off the edge of the roadway, going airborne and striking a tree approximately six feet above the ground. The juvenile was entrapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated. The juvenile received serious injuries and was...
    The Putnam County Sheriff's Office is investigating a serious vehicle crash involving a juvenile. On Saturday, at around 5 p.m., a juvenile male was traveling on Poca River Road when he was involved in a single vehicle crash. A witness reported that the vehicle ran off the edge of the roadway, going airborne and striking a tree approximately six feet above the ground. The juvenile was entrapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated. The juvenile received serious injuries and was...

  • Sheriff’s office: Florida child dies in apparent swing accident

    Sheriff’s office: Florida child dies in apparent swing accident

    Monday, May 8 2017 1:38 PM EDT2017-05-08 17:38:22 GMT

    Authorities say the death of a 7-year-old on a swing in her yard appears to be accidental.

    Authorities say the death of a 7-year-old on a swing in her yard appears to be accidental.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.