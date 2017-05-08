Teacher accused of letting students hit pinata with president’s face

A high school Spanish teacher is on leave after district officials say she created a pinata with President Donald Trump’s face on it.
A Jackson County man is accused of sexually abusing a chicken and is being held on $25,000 bail.
Authorities say a drunken driving suspect who led police on a multi-state chase identified herself as Hillary Clinton.
His name isn't Walter White, but a former high school chemistry teacher pleaded guilty to four counts related to manufacturing and trafficking methamphetamine.
Would you drink soda made from pickle juice? Well, one candy shop thinks you will.
Authorities have charged a woman with prostitution after she agreed to perform a sex act on an undercover detective for $25 and chicken McNuggets.
A prosecutor says 750 bags of heroin were found stuffed inside a teddy bear in a child's bedroom during a drug raid.
Police say an Ohio man called 911 to request a police dog to help track down heroin allegedly stolen from him.
13 suspects were arrested in Jackson County after multi-state investigation that had been ongoing since January 2017.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission says if a child swallows a toy, it could expand inside the stomach causing several medical issues and require surgery for removal.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
Authorities say the death of a 7-year-old on a swing in her yard appears to be accidental.
A middle school student landed in hot water at school after liking a post on social media.
News spread over the weekend that Gander Mountain is closing all of its remaining stores. But the new owner of the outdoor store says that’s simply not true.
Though Lyme disease is the most prevalent, and most well-known, tick-borne virus, it isn't the only reason to take extra precautions when walking in the woods.
Police officers are telling parents and teachers to keep an eye out for Sweet Tarts laced with Xanax.
Police say officers found fentanyl, cocaine and pills during a search of the pastor's home and church.
The death remains under investigation by the coroner's office.
