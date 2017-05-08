Ripley Police Warn of Scam - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Ripley Police Warn of Scam

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
The Ripley Police Department is advising that the department has received several complaints of a scam involving people attempting to be part of a federal agency.

Those individuals are threatening to have people arrested if they don't send them money, and have targeted several businesses and homes in the Ripley area.

The department advises to not send money and to contact the Ripley Police Department right away if this happens.

