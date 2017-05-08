Rep. Jenkins Announces He is Running against Sen. Manchin - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Rep. Jenkins Announces He is Running against Sen. Manchin

Posted: Updated:

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – In a campaign launch video released Monday, May 8th, 2017, Congressman Evan Jenkins (R-WV) announced he is running for the United States Senate seat held by Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV).

Jenkins is a former state legislator, and he defeated incumbent Nick Rahall in 2014 for his seat in Congress.

Manchin was the 34th Governor of West Virginia, and he has served as a Senator since 2010.

Manchin's Senate seat has not been held by a Republican since 1959.

The seat is up for a vote in 2018.

  • GovernmentMore>>

  • Rep. Jenkins Announces He is Running against Sen. Manchin

    Rep. Jenkins Announces He is Running against Sen. Manchin

    Monday, May 8 2017 3:47 PM EDT2017-05-08 19:47:38 GMT

    In a campaign launch video released Monday, May 8th, 2017, Congressman Evan Jenkins (R-WV) announced he is running for the United States Senate seat held by Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV).

    In a campaign launch video released Monday, May 8th, 2017, Congressman Evan Jenkins (R-WV) announced he is running for the United States Senate seat held by Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV).

  • W.V. House Kills Budget Bill

    W.V. House Kills Budget Bill

    Thursday, May 4 2017 5:32 PM EDT2017-05-04 21:32:38 GMT
    WV legislature trying to close half-billion budget gapWV legislature trying to close half-billion budget gap
    The West Virginia House has rejected the main component of the West Virginia budget bill. Recall that legislators are currently in a special session to get a budget passed. The House will reconvene at 11 a.m. Friday.
    The West Virginia House has rejected the main component of the West Virginia budget bill. Recall that legislators are currently in a special session to get a budget passed. The House will reconvene at 11 a.m. Friday.

  • House GOP votes to gut Obama health care law

    House GOP votes to gut Obama health care law

    Thursday, May 4 2017 2:24 PM EDT2017-05-04 18:24:02 GMT

    Republicans have pushed their health care bill through the House. The mostly party-line 217-213 vote advances a bill that addresses their longtime pledge to erase the 2010 Obama health care law.

    Republicans have pushed their health care bill through the House. The mostly party-line 217-213 vote advances a bill that addresses their longtime pledge to erase the 2010 Obama health care law.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.