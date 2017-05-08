W.V. Attorney General Offers Tips for Planning A Trouble-Free Summer Vacation

CHARLESTON (WOWK) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey reminds consumers to be cautious when making travel plans as summertime fast approaches. Vacationers often look toward summer as the perfect opportunity to catch up with friends and family, explore new places or revisit their favorite destination. “Warmer weather gets many people thinking about summer travel,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Whether it is a theme park, a cruise or some ...

The Ripley Police Department is advising that the department has received several complaints of a scam involving people attempting to be part of a federal agency. Those individuals are threatening to have people arrested if they don't send them money, and have targeted several businesses and homes in the Ripley area. The department advises to not send money and to contact the Ripley Police Department right away if this happens.