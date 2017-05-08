Juvenile Arrested in Cabell County Armed Robbery

LESAGE, WV (WOWK) - A juvenile has been arrested after an armed robbery at a Dollar General store in Cabell County.

According to the Cabell County Sheriff's Department, a sixteen-year-old juvenile was arrested after demanding money with a gun at the Dollar General store located on State Route 2 south of Lesage, WV Sunday night.

The juvenile took off from the scene on foot, but was arrested by the Cabell County Sheriff's Office Monday and confessed to the crimes.

The juvenile has been sent to the Robert L. Shell Juvenile Center in Huntington.