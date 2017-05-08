Juvenile Arrested in Cabell County Armed Robbery

A juvenile has been arrested after an armed robbery at a Dollar General store in Cabell County. According to the Cabell County Sheriff's Department, a sixteen-year-old juvenile was arrested after demanding money with a gun at the Dollar General store located on State Route 2 south of Lesage, WV Sunday night. The juvenile took off from the scene on foot, but was arrested by the Cabell County Sheriff's Office Monday and confessed to the crimes. The juvenile has been sent to the...
Police say officers found fentanyl, cocaine and pills during a search of the pastor's home and church.
A middle school student landed in hot water at school after liking a post on social media.
A shooting has been reported in Huntington, W.Va. The call came in just before 9 p.m. to Cabell County 911. Huntington Police and Fire Departments, as well as Cabell County EMS responded to the call. Huntington Police Chief told WOWK that the victim was "grazed in the head" and he "walked to the ambulance". No reports of any suspects at this time. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
CPD Shift Commander confirms they made 4 arrests in connection to the robbery of a CVS Pharmacy on Oakwood Rd. The CVS off Oakwood Road was robbed at gunpoint shortly after 10:30 Saturday morning. Charleston Police responded to the call and got a description and a tip to where the suspects may be. CPD executed a traffic stop of the vehicle described and made the arrests. We are working on getting the names of those involved.
HOUSTON (AP) -- Authorities who've charged a white suburban Dallas police officer with murder in a black teenager's death face a tough task in getting a conviction as few of these cases go to trial and, when they do, juries remain reluctant to second guess an officer's decision to use deadly force, legal experts said Saturday.
A release from Sgt. B.D. Humphreys stated the following. In the early morning hours of May 6, 2017 a 911 call reported shots fired on Dutch Hollow Road outside the City of Dunbar. Kanawha County Sheriff's Deputies responded. As they neared the area they heard no shots. Then several rounds were fired and trees near them were struck by gunfire.
A Fayette County man has been arrested in connection with several counts of alleged animal cruelty.
13 suspects were arrested in Jackson County after multi-state investigation that had been ongoing since January 2017.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission says if a child swallows a toy, it could expand inside the stomach causing several medical issues and require surgery for removal.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
Authorities say the death of a 7-year-old on a swing in her yard appears to be accidental.
A middle school student landed in hot water at school after liking a post on social media.
News spread over the weekend that Gander Mountain is closing all of its remaining stores. But the new owner of the outdoor store says that’s simply not true.
Though Lyme disease is the most prevalent, and most well-known, tick-borne virus, it isn't the only reason to take extra precautions when walking in the woods.
Police officers are telling parents and teachers to keep an eye out for Sweet Tarts laced with Xanax.
Police say officers found fentanyl, cocaine and pills during a search of the pastor's home and church.
The death remains under investigation by the coroner's office.
