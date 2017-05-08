Judge Judy will Speak at South Charleston High School Graduation

Judge Judy will speak at South Charleston High School's graduation at the Charleston Civic Center on May 20th, 2017.

Sophie Mallory, of South Charleston, wrote an essay for Judge Judy's "Ultimate Graduation Contest," so Judge Judy will speak at Mallory's graduation. You can read her winning essay below:

Judge Judy has hosted a reality court show, which is distributed by CBS Television Distribution, since September 16, 1996.