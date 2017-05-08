West Virginia Budget Negotiations Continue

The House and Senate Chambers may be empty this week, but behind the scenes a lot of chatter is going on. House Republicans don't want to raise taxes, but might considering expanding the sales tax to businesses that do not collect it now.

"There's not a mood for tax increases. There's a mood for broadening the base, then eventually lowering the rate, and doing some cuts," said Del. Ron Walters, (R) Kanawha.

But Democrats say too many government agencies have been cut already, and the state needs to find new revenue in places like the gas tax.

"We have an aging population. We have less people in the workplace, so the income taxes are down. And we have cut and cut and cut and cut, until I don't believe we can cut much more," said Del. Scott Brewer, (D) Mason.

Senate Republicans and Democrats did approve a plan to increase the sales tax by a penny, in exchange for gradually lowering the state income tax.

"Primarily what it is designed to do is to back fill the revenue until the cuts in income tax can kick in and create some growth in our economy," said State Sen. Ed Gaunch, (R) Kanawha.

But House critics worry that will make the income tax unfair.

"Actually a tax cut for higher income individuals at the expense of people at the lower end," said Del. Rodney Pyles, (D) Monongalia.

The Special Session resumes next Monday.

"The Senate and Governor are in general agreement over budget and revenue issues, that means the linchpin to any potential deal, lies here in the House," said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.