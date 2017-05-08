UPDATE: 2 Dead in I-77 Accident; Interstate Reopened

UPDATE: 5/8/17 @ 8:30 p.m.

CRAB ORCHARD (WVNS) - West Virginia State Police report two people have died in an accident on Interstate 77 southbound near Mabscott Monday evening. According to Trooper Jackson with Turnpike Police, a Toyota Corolla traveling north crossed the median and struck a Jeep Grand Cherokee on the driver side that was traveling south.

He said both drivers died as a result of that accident.

Southbound lanes of Interstate 77 near Mabscott reopened at about 8:20 p.m. Monday.

It's unclear what caused the accident and the names of the victims have not been released.

ORIGINAL STORY: 5/8/17 @ 5:55 p.m.

Crews are on scene of a four vehicle accident on Interstate 77.

Raleigh County 911 dispatchers said it happened Monday, May 8 at about 5:25 p.m. on Interstate 77 southbound near mile marker 42.

Dispatchers said all southbound lanes of I-77 in that area are closed due to the accident.

It's unclear how long the interstate will be closed or if any injuries have been reported.