UPDATE: 2 Dead in I-77 Accident; Interstate Reopened

A woman has been arrested after two children were found to be living in 'dog-kennel' like conditions. According to a criminal complaint, Kristal Richard, 33, of Shrewsbury, has been arrested with two counties of child neglect creating the risk of injury. Law enforcement arrived on the 3000 block of East River View Drive in Shrewbury after a tip. Once inside the residence, law enforcement found a 4 feet by 6 feet plywood enclosure that a two-year-old juvenile was inside. The j...
West Virginia State Police report two people have died in an accident on Interstate 77 southbound near Mabscott Monday evening.
A chase that began in Kanawha County Monday afternoon ended in an arrest in Mingo County. The chase was reported just after 5 p.m. in the Charleston area before the driver drove onto U.S. 119. The driver drove on U.S. 119 all the way into Mingo County before being arrested. It is not clear at this time what caused the chase, but several police units responded. The driver was arrested without incident. There were no injuries reported as a result of the chase.
Crews on the scene at an accident in Huntington tell 13 News that three vehicles collided on I-64 West near the 5th Street exit.
Authorities say the death of a 7-year-old on a swing in her yard appears to be accidental.
13 suspects were arrested in Jackson County after multi-state investigation that had been ongoing since January 2017.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission says if a child swallows a toy, it could expand inside the stomach causing several medical issues and require surgery for removal.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
A middle school student landed in hot water at school after liking a post on social media.
Though Lyme disease is the most prevalent, and most well-known, tick-borne virus, it isn't the only reason to take extra precautions when walking in the woods.
News spread over the weekend that Gander Mountain is closing all of its remaining stores. But the new owner of the outdoor store says that’s simply not true.
A juvenile has been arrested after an armed robbery at a Dollar General store in Cabell County. According to the Cabell County Sheriff's Department, a sixteen-year-old juvenile was arrested after demanding money with a gun at the Dollar General store located on State Route 2 south of Lesage, WV Sunday night. The juvenile took off from the scene on foot, but was arrested by the Cabell County Sheriff's Office Monday and confessed to the crimes. The juvenile has been sent to the...
Police say officers found fentanyl, cocaine and pills during a search of the pastor's home and church.
Police officers are telling parents and teachers to keep an eye out for Sweet Tarts laced with Xanax.
