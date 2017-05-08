Nicholas County Consolidation Goes to Court

SUMMERSVILLE- Nicholas County Board of Education and Richwood residents take the stand in court Monday. All were testifying in a lawsuit that accuses Board members of meeting and discussing school consolidation outside Board meetings.

If the Judge James Rowe rules in favor of Richwood, the county could have to start the consolidation process all over again.

A heated day in court as Richwood parents and teachers share concern over the Board's handling of county consolidation.

"People ask more questions when they go to purchase a car. And there was no discussion by the board and that was very confusing to me," Richwood mom Tiffany Russell said on the witness stand.

Russell and a coalition of Richwood parents and teachers questioned why the Board never weighed the pros and cons of reconfiguration in an open Board meeting. It left them wondering if the Board was gathering to discuss consolidation in private, which would violate open meeting laws.

"It seemed odd to me that when you're dealing with such a major decision, that involves closing or consolidating 5 schools," Russell added.

The Board argues they did hear presentations from the public- before the official recommendation to consolidate- where they both asked and answered questions.

But in the five public closure hearings, Superintendent Dr. Donna Burge-Tetrick repeatedly announced the Board would not be taking questions or providing comment, resulting in no Board deliberation.

On the night of Superintendent Tetrick's recommendation, Board President Gus Penix read a prepared statement specifically naming the schools proposed for consolidation- even though he told attorneys he didn't know what the Superintendent would recommend.

The Board maintains there were no official meetings outside the Board room and all decisions to vote in favor of consolidation, were made on their own.

Attorneys will offer Judge Rowe their final presentations in 10 days, he is expected to rule in the days following as the matter is time sensitive.