Ohioans dispose of over 16 tons of prescription drugs - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Ohioans dispose of over 16 tons of prescription drugs

Posted: Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - State and local officials say Ohioans properly disposed of more than 16 tons of prescription drugs in the most recent National Drug Take Back Day.
    
Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration thanked Ohioans on Monday for properly disposing of 16.6 tons (15 metric tons) of unneeded, unwanted or expired prescription drugs during the national initiative on April 29.
    
Officials say unused prescription drugs in homes create a public health and safety concern because medications can be accidentally ingested, stolen, misused and abused.
    
Those still in possession of unneeded prescription drugs can drop them off at one of several prescription drug drop box locations across the state.  A list of locations of prescription drug drop boxes is available on the Ohio Attorney General's website.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • More NewsMore>>

  • National archery competition expects to draw 14,000 students

    National archery competition expects to draw 14,000 students

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 4:40 AM EDT2017-05-09 08:40:00 GMT
    MGN OnlineMGN Online

    Officials say the event has an economic impact of about $4 million.

    Officials say the event has an economic impact of about $4 million.

  • KY Museum holding annual hat contest

    KY Museum holding annual hat contest

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 4:33 AM EDT2017-05-09 08:33:43 GMT
    derbymuseum.orgderbymuseum.org

    Entries will be accepted through May 31 during museum hours.

    Entries will be accepted through May 31 during museum hours.

  • Spending near 4 WV national parks up in 2016

    Spending near 4 WV national parks up in 2016

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 4:31 AM EDT2017-05-09 08:31:28 GMT
    US National Park ServiceUS National Park Service

    That spending supported 1,200 jobs in the local area.

    That spending supported 1,200 jobs in the local area.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Kanawha County Children Found to be Living in Kennels for Animals

    Kanawha County Children Found to be Living in Kennels for Animals

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 3:12 AM EDT2017-05-09 07:12:26 GMT

    A woman has been arrested after two children were found to be living in 'dog-kennel' like conditions. According to a criminal complaint, Kristal Richard, 33, of Shrewsbury, has been arrested with two counties of child neglect creating the risk of injury.  Law enforcement arrived on the 3000 block of East River View Drive in Shrewbury after a tip. Once inside the residence, law enforcement found a 4 feet by 6 feet plywood enclosure that a two-year-old juvenile was inside. The j...

    A woman has been arrested after two children were found to be living in 'dog-kennel' like conditions. According to a criminal complaint, Kristal Richard, 33, of Shrewsbury, has been arrested with two counties of child neglect creating the risk of injury.  Law enforcement arrived on the 3000 block of East River View Drive in Shrewbury after a tip. Once inside the residence, law enforcement found a 4 feet by 6 feet plywood enclosure that a two-year-old juvenile was inside. The j...

  • UPDATE: 2 Dead in I-77 Accident; Interstate Reopened

    UPDATE: 2 Dead in I-77 Accident; Interstate Reopened

    Monday, May 8 2017 9:59 PM EDT2017-05-09 01:59:33 GMT

    West Virginia State Police report two people have died in an accident on Interstate 77 southbound near Mabscott Monday evening. 

    West Virginia State Police report two people have died in an accident on Interstate 77 southbound near Mabscott Monday evening. 

  • Sheriff’s office: Florida child dies in apparent swing accident

    Sheriff’s office: Florida child dies in apparent swing accident

    Monday, May 8 2017 1:38 PM EDT2017-05-08 17:38:22 GMT

    Authorities say the death of a 7-year-old on a swing in her yard appears to be accidental.

    Authorities say the death of a 7-year-old on a swing in her yard appears to be accidental.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.