AMBER Alert issued for 5-month-old Tennessee infant

A Tennessee Statewide AMBER Alert has been issued for the Memphis Police Department for Ayla Settles, a 5-month-old black female with black hair and brown eyes.

Ayla was taken by her non-custodial father, Alvin Lloyd, from her residence at approximately 2:00 AM by force. Lloyd fled the area with Ayla on foot and is believed to still be in the area.

Lloyd has an extensive criminal history and should be approached with caution.

Ayla was last seen wearing a red onsie and Lloyd was wearing a black hoodie and blue sweatpants. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Ayla or Lloyd, please call 911 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.