Memphis man arrested after AMBER Alert issued for baby daughter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WKRN) – A non-custodial father has been arrested after taking his daughter from a residence in the middle of the night.

The Memphis Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an AMBER ALERT for Ayla Settles Tuesday morning. She is now safe.

Ayla was taken by her non-custodial father, Alvin Lloyd, from Ayla’s home at 2 a.m.

Police believe Ayla was taken with force from the home.

Police were looking for Lloyd as he fled on foot.

The TBI said Lloyd has an extensive criminal history.

Lloyd has been arrested and the little girl is being returned to her family.

