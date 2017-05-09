Man Dies After Portsmouth Bar Fight - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Man Dies After Portsmouth Bar Fight

PORTSMOUTH, OH -

The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating the death of a man at a local bar.

Officers responded to a report of an altercation that occurred shortly before 10:30 PM on May 8th, 2017 at Frankenstein’s on Chillicothe Street.

One male was unresponsive and the other male fled before officers’ arrival. Medical personnel were unable to revive the victim, a 45-year-old Portsmouth man.

Anyone with information about the incident is requested to contact the Detective Bureau at 740-354-1600.

