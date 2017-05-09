Name Released in Fatal Portsmouth Bar Fight

UPDATE STORY: 5/10/17 @ 3:30 p.m.

The Portsmouth Police Department have identified the man was killed after a fight at a bar in Portsmouth.

45-year-old Shannon Brown was killed around 10:30 p.m. Monday night at Frank-N-Stein's on Chillicothe Street after an altercation at the bar.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Portsmouth Detective Bureau at (740)354-1600.

ORIGINAL STORY: 5/9/17 @ 10:20 a.m.

The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating the death of a man at a local bar.

Officers responded to a report of an altercation that occurred shortly before 10:30 PM on May 8th, 2017 at Frankenstein’s on Chillicothe Street.

One male was unresponsive and the other male fled before officers’ arrival. Medical personnel were unable to revive the victim, a 45-year-old Portsmouth man.

Anyone with information about the incident is requested to contact the Detective Bureau at 740-354-1600.