Man Dies After Portsmouth Bar Fight - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Name Released in Fatal Portsmouth Bar Fight

Posted: Updated:
PORTSMOUTH, OH -

UPDATE STORY: 5/10/17 @ 3:30 p.m.

The Portsmouth Police Department have identified the man was killed after a fight at a bar in Portsmouth.

45-year-old Shannon Brown was killed around 10:30 p.m. Monday night at Frank-N-Stein's on Chillicothe Street after an altercation at the bar.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Portsmouth Detective Bureau at (740)354-1600.

ORIGINAL STORY: 5/9/17 @ 10:20 a.m.

The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating the death of a man at a local bar.

Officers responded to a report of an altercation that occurred shortly before 10:30 PM on May 8th, 2017 at Frankenstein’s on Chillicothe Street.

One male was unresponsive and the other male fled before officers’ arrival. Medical personnel were unable to revive the victim, a 45-year-old Portsmouth man.

Anyone with information about the incident is requested to contact the Detective Bureau at 740-354-1600.

  • Crime/CourtsCrime/CourtsMore>>

  • Name Released in Fatal Portsmouth Bar Fight

    Man Dies After Portsmouth Bar Fight

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 3:31 PM EDT2017-05-10 19:31:55 GMT

    The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating the death of a man at a local bar.

    The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating the death of a man at a local bar.

  • 121 Animals Seized in Puppy Mill Raids across Kanawha, Putnam Counties

    121 Animals Seized in Puppy Mill Raids across Kanawha, Putnam Counties

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 1:51 PM EDT2017-05-10 17:51:54 GMT

    13 News is on the scene as humane officials execute a search warrant at Missy's Four Paws, an alleged puppy mill, in Nitro, WV.

    13 News is on the scene as humane officials execute a search warrant at Missy's Four Paws, an alleged puppy mill, in Nitro, WV.

  • OSHP Troopers seize 2,000 Oxycodone pills during traffic stop

    OSHP Troopers seize 2,000 Oxycodone pills during traffic stop

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 12:37 PM EDT2017-05-10 16:37:29 GMT

    Two men from Detroit are facing charges after Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers found more than 2,000 Oxycodone pills in their vehicle.

    Two men from Detroit are facing charges after Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers found more than 2,000 Oxycodone pills in their vehicle.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Schools warning parents of self-harm game

    Schools warning parents of self-harm game

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 3:26 AM EDT2017-05-10 07:26:09 GMT
    wkrg.comwkrg.com

    The player wins when they complete the final task, committing suicide, on the 50th day.

    The player wins when they complete the final task, committing suicide, on the 50th day.

  • Police: Teacher Locks Kindergartner with Autism in Supply Closet

    Police: Teacher Locks Kindergartner with Autism in Supply Closet

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 9:32 AM EDT2017-05-09 13:32:45 GMT

     A former special education teacher has been arrested after police say she used cruel punishment techniques in her classroom.

     A former special education teacher has been arrested after police say she used cruel punishment techniques in her classroom.

  • Police departments offering to check meth for ‘deadly gluten’

    Police departments offering to check meth for ‘deadly gluten’

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 4:56 PM EDT2017-05-09 20:56:39 GMT

    Police around the country are offering their services to help check anyone’s meth for traces of gluten. Not only that, they’re offering the service for free.

    Police around the country are offering their services to help check anyone’s meth for traces of gluten. Not only that, they’re offering the service for free.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.