West Virginia Volunteer Firefighter Arrested for Arson

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office has arrested a man for his role in two fires earlier this year in Morgan County, WV.

Alex Gloyd, 18, of Great Cacapon was arrested Friday, May 5th, 2017, and  Gloyd charged with first-degree arson and willfully and maliciously setting fire to land.

The charges link Gloyd to a structure fire on February 6th, 2017 in Paw Paw, WV, and a wildland fire on March 5th off of Milo Road.

Gloyd is a member of the Great Cacapon Volunteer Fire Department and an honorary member of the Paw Paw Volunteer Fire Department. Gloyd had responded to both incidents as a volunteer firefighter. 

The State Fire Marshal thanked the WV Division of Natural Resources police, the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police, and the WV State Police for contributing to the investigation.

