Elderly woman dies in Greenup County fatal fire

GREENUP COUNTY, KY - An elderly woman was the victim of a fatal fire in Greenup County Kentucky last night.

According to the Greenup County Coroner, Neil Wright, the victim was identified as Carolyn Hunt, 72, of South Shore, KY.

The fire broke out at her home on East 1st Avenue in South Shore.

Wright tells 13 News that Hunt was bedridden and was unable to escape the fire.

Her husband was also in the home at the time of the fire but was able to to get out without serious physical injuries. 

The incident remains under investigators but foul play is not suspected to be a cause. 

